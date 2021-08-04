Pressure growing over event at Dublin Hotel hosted by Katherine Zappone

Political pressure is growing over an event at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, which was hosted by Katherine Zappone.

The Tanaiste is among those who attended the outdoor gathering, which the hotel is insisting was Covid compliant.

On July the 21st former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone hosted an outdoor event at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Around 50 people attended, including the Tanaiste, and it came days before Ms Zappone’s controversial appointment as a special UN envoy.

The Merrion Hotel says it has adhered to the Government public health measures at all times since the start of the pandemic.

It says this includes the recent event at the hotel with Katherine Zappone.

It says Government regulations at the time allowed for outdoor events of up to 200 people, and the definition of that includes social events.

The Tanaiste hasn’t commented publicly on the event yet while Katherine Zappone says she was assured by the hotel that it was Covid compliant.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email