Pressure ratcheted up on senior ministers over live events reopening date

Ministers are under renewed pressure to produce a roadmap for the reopening of the live events sector.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid met this morning to get an update on the spread of Covid.

It’s expected there won’t be a further easing of restrictions until the end of September.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has said Cabinet needs to immediately give clarity to the live events sector.

“By the end of this month, everybody who wants to have a vaccine, will be fully vaccinated.

“We’ve got to provide a very clear roadmap with dates for the opening of the arts and entertainment sector which has been closed for over 500 days.”

