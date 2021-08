A record of over 652,000 people were waiting for their first hospital outpatient consultation at the end of July.

The number has risen by over 22,000 since May, when the data was last published.

The figures for June weren’t released because of the cyber-attack.

The inpatient list rose by over 1,000 between May and July, to over 77,500.

