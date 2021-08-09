Reducing greenhouse gas emissions essential -UN Report

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees will be impossible without immediate global reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

That’s a key finding of a new report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which estimates warming of 1.5 degrees will be reached within the next 20 years, far earlier than initially thought.

Human activity has been flagged as the ‘indisputable’ cause of global warming.

The Government has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Wexford Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne says it is one of the concerning reports he has read since entering politics

He said its impact in County Wexford will be felt in increased coastal erosion with a possible shifting of the gulf stream having a major effect on farming

