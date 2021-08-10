Rental costs at all time high availability at all time low

Rents In County Wexford are now on average thirteen per cent higher than the previous three months of this year

That’s according to to property website Daft.ie

The average listed rent is now 974 euro up eighty per cent from its lowest point

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft report, says the drop in the availability of houses to rent in the south east is alarming

Most recent figures show there are just fifty two houses listed as available to rent in the three counties of Wexford Carlow and Kilkenny

