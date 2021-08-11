Rosslare Europort benefitting from more EU cargo as traffic soars

Roll on Roll off traffic into Rosslare Europort for the first 6 months of the year is up 29% on 2019 figures.

That’s according to a report from the Irish Maritime Development Office as more cargo comes in directly from EU countries.

Almost 80,000 units of what’s known as Roro traffic was recorded between January and June in 2021, over 25 thousand more than 2 years ago.

The increase is being put down to direct sailings to European ports which is up 430% since 2019.

Rosslare now accounts for 31% of all Ireland to EU RoRo traffic, roughly double its previous share in 2015.

Meanwhile Brexit has meant a decrease in the share of Rosslare to Great Britain travel.

This year, just 12,000 units moved between Rosslare and GB, a 53% drop on 2019 figures.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email