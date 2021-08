The second driver who was involved in the two vehicle collision last week in Enniscorthy has died.

The man was in a serious condition in Wexford General Hospital following the incident at Scarawalsh roundabout last Wednesday morning which claimed the life of Ann Turner from St Johns Villas Enniscorthy

This latest victim is Matt Lacey a well known businessman in his early seventies from the area and was the driver of the second car involved in the accident

