SER Sports Hour Saturday 14th August with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour it was another bumper show where we focused on round 2 of the Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling championship.

Oulart The Ballagh got themselves back into the thick of things after recording a 2-18 to 1-17 win over Rathnure at Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Manager Liam Dunne was happy with his side’s performance but knows qualification is out of their hands as they’ll hope Rathnure do them a favour against Faythe Harriers on Friday night.

Rathnure boss Michael O’Leary also discussed the game with us as they know they’ll have to be better to get the better of the Wexford Town team next weekend.

Our live game on Sunday is the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football semi final between Wexford and Laois at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 2pm.

Ahead of that clash, we caught up with Wexford boss Lizzy Kent and captain Aisling Murphy as they described the excitement and focus in the camp as they are one game away from glory.

We also heard from a star in the making in Ferrycarrig Park Jack Moylan who has really helped to turn things around for Wexford FC.

Coming down from Bohemians midseason, he’s settled into life in the number 10 role with ease and spoke to Aidan after a 2-1 home win over Cabinteely.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Liam Dunne post SHC win over Rathnure:

Michael O’Leary of Rathnure looks ahead to their meeting with Faythe Harriers in the Senior Hurling:

Wexford ladies football boss Lizzy Kent speaks ahead of the All Ireland semi final:

Wexford captain Aisling Murphy looks ahead to the challenge of facing Laois:

Jack Moylan on Wexford FC’s season and Bohemians European Adventure:

