SER Sports Hour Saturday 31st July with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we brought you an exclusive departing chat with the former Wexford Senior Hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.

The Clareman looked back on his 5 years in charge, why he feels now is the time to leave and discussed what he plans to do next.

That leaves a gap in the hotseat for the senior hurling team and our hurling analyst Billy Byrne cast his eye over the candidates.

Eddie Brennan, John Myler and Derek McGrath have all been mentioned as possible replacements and Billy gave us his view on the style of hurling the next man should employ.

We also caught up with Ronan Gibbon and Janet Walsh of New Ross Boat Club as they head out to represent Ireland at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Ronan has been an up and coming star in the club for quite a while and he explained why having his coach Janet alongside him has helped immensely and why he’s taking inspiration from Ireland’s gold medal performances in Tokyo.

There was reaction from the Leinster Minor Hurling final where Wexford were just pipped by Kilkenny in a clash of the old rivals once again.

Liam Spratt rounded up the action for us and spoke to both managers Aidan O’Connor of Wexford and Richie Mulrooney of the Cats.

