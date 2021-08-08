SER Sports Hour Saturday 7th August with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we celebrated the return of Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling action with 2 massive games to kick off the competition.

Glynn Barntown got the better of neighbours St Martins and county champs Shelmaliers held on for the victory over Cloughbawn.

We caught up with both of the successful managers Shane Carley and Vinny Parker who are now looking ahead to big games ahead in the group.

Enniscorthy Golfing superstar Sean Cooper also joined us on the show to discuss his recent success at the Irish Under 14 boys tournament in Longford.

Just 14 himself, Sean has been proving himself on the Senior stage with his Enniscorthy clubmates and chatted about his dreams of turning pro.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Shane Carley of Glynn Barntown post Oulart win:

Shels boss Vinny Parker following their win over Cloughbawn:

Enniscorthy golf superstar Sean Cooper:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email