SER Sports Hour Sunday 22nd August with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s shortened Sports Hour we heard from Irish Paralympic Hero Catherine O’Neill as she regaled us with tales of her memories of games gone by.

The New Ross woman explained why equal coverage for Paralympians is so important and gave us a rundown of who we should be watching out for.

On Sunday, Kevin Tatten joined us to discuss the disappointing loss for the Wexford senior camogie team who were well beaten by defending champions Kilkenny in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

The Cork man discussed the gap between the top sides, what needs to be done to close it and his future with the women’s side.

Enniscorthy rugby star Aoife Wafer joined us to chart her meteoric rise in the women’s game as she has been chosen for the Irish Women’s Seven’s squad for the upcoming season.

It’s another step on her impressive climb up the ranks and she talks about the skills that made her stand out and why having tones of home beside her is making the step up easier.

Enniscorthy Golf’s senior men were unfortunately beaten in the All Ireland Senior Cup semi final by Tramore on Saturday.

Their coach Murt Mangan outlined the progress that has been made this year and why that experience will help drive on the younger members like Sean Cooper.

And Denis Nolan of the Wexford LGFA told us how we can get involved and support their Intermediate side who are looking for All Ireland glory in 2 weeks time.

Catherine O’Neill on Ireland at the Paralympics and memories of her silver medal in London:

Kevin Tatten on Wexford’s loss to Kilkenny in the All Ireland Camogie quarter final:

Aoife Wafer on her call up to the Irish Women’s Seven’s squad:

Enniscorthy’s Murt Mangan on their’s AIG Senior Cup journey in 2021:

Denis Nolan looks ahead to the All Ireland Ladies Football intermediate final as Wexford take on Westmeath:

