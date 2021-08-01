SER Sports Hour Sunday 25th July with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour, Liam Spratt sat down with one of the finest sports writers in the country Vincent Hogan.

Chief Sportswriter for the Irish Independent, gave us his view on who should replace Davy Fitzgerald as Wexford Senior Hurling manager and casted his eye over Ireland’s Olympics success so far.

We also brought you part one of our chat on the year so far of Wexford FC as chairman Seanie O’Shea joined us on the show.

There has been a turnout in fortunes in Ferrycarrig Park over the last little while and Seanie puts that down to the good work done by everyone involved in the senior side.

And we paid tribute to our former presenter Paul Rowley who passed away this week.

A key part of the sports team, Liam and Aidan shared their memories of the man with a golden radio voice.

Vincent Hogan on the GAA season so far, replacing Davy Fitz in Wexford and covering the Olympics:

Wexford FC chairman Seanie O’Shea on turning around the club Part 1:

Aidan and Liam pay tribute to former Sports Hour presenter Paul Rowley RIP:

