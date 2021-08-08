SER Sports Hour Sunday 8th August with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from two Wexford Senior Hurlers who helped steer their teams to wins in the Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling championship this weekend.

Kevin Foley scored a goal that set Raparees on their way to a 1-20 to 2-12 win over Naomh Eanna and gave us his thoughts on the start for the Enniscorthy men.

Gorey were beaten finalists last year and now they’re up against it now but manager Willie Cleary told us they’d be raring to go against Fethard next time out.

Lee Chin also discussed Faythe Harriers and their win over Oulart The Ballagh on Saturday night.

The joint captain also looked at who his next boss might be and gave us the credentials of his current boss Derek McGrath.

We also caught up with Lizzy Kent of the Wexford Ladies Football team as they booked their spot in the All Ireland Intermediate championship with a quarter final win over Down.

The Adamstown woman looked ahead to the challenge of Laois in the last 4 and praised the Wexford Youths women’s side for a nail biting win over Shelbourne in soccer.

And there was time to hear from Wexford Town’s boxing hero Billy Walsh who is now plying his trade with the American Olympic team.

No gold medals for them on Sunday but Billy did discuss why it’s so difficult in the closing stages of the tournament and gave us the inside track on Ireland’s Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

Kevin Foley of Raparees on beating Naomh Eanna:

Naomh Eanna’s Willie Cleary on getting back on track against Fethard St Mogues:

Lee Chin discusses the Faythe Harriers win over Oulart The Ballagh and who will be the new Wexford Senior Hurling manager:

Lizzy Kent on an All Ireland Semi Final for the Wexford Ladies Football Team:

Billy Walsh speaking to Jim Kealy on Friday’s edition of the Morning Mix:

