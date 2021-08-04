Sinn Fein calls for nationwide audit of class sizes

An audit of all primary school class sizes across the country has been called for

It has come from Wexford Sinn Fein deputy Johnny Mythen after raising the matter in the Dail on foot of figures he had received about the situation both nationally and locally

There over two thousand five hundred classes across the country with more than thirty pupils

Seventy four of those are in County Wexford

Johnny Mythen is calling for action to be taken to reduce class sizes in line the EU average for the betterment of the primary education sector here

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email