Slane owner the latest to call for clear reopening roadmap for live events

We are losing talent in the arts and entertainment industry because of our restrictions on live events.

That’s the view of one of the owners of the Slane Castle estate who says they will be back when it’s safe to do so.

2021 is the 40th anniversary of the first outdoor gig at the castle when Thin Lizzy took to the stage for the start of a huge musical legacy in Ireland.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Business Matters, Alex Conyngham, son of Lord Henry Mountcharles says we need to take pointers from north of the border.

“There’s plenty of gigs going on up North with large attendances and we’re lagging behind.

“The government does seriously need to look at giving a roadmap for reopening for the sector because we’re losing talent and it’s affecting livelihoods.

“Celebrating live music is part of our national culture so it would be great to get a plan.

“As and when it it safe to do so, we will be back.”

