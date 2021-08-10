Small number of deaths from covid in recent months in the south east

There has been just five deaths from Covid 19 in the south east since the middle of May with forty six reported nationally in the same period
The south east health area covers the counties of Wexford Waterford Kilkenny Carlow and Tipperary
There is currently one person with covid in both Wexford General and Waterford University Hospitals
Of the most recent twenty thousand positive cases of the virus 83 per cent were in unvaccinated people
The more transmissible Delta variant, which first emerged here earlier this summer, is the dominant strain.