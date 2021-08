A lot of parents and students throughout Wexford are going to suffer enormously this winter as college re opens.

Average cost of accommodation and food per months will be in excess of 1400 euro

Rental for an average room is running at a minimum of 900 per month while food has increased to 450 euro per month

Mathew Colgan is starting out on his college journey this year and he says there is evidence that some students who should be entitled to the SUSI grant are not getting it

