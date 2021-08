Warm, dry weather is forecast this week in what could be this summer’s last blast of fine spells.

It follows weeks of weather warnings for rain and thunder.

Temperatures will generally be higher than 20 degrees over the next few days.

It’s to be dry, warm and sunny with light winds.

The warmest conditions are expected to be on Wednesday and Thursday.

While, the west and south is to see the best of the conditions.

