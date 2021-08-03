Speed limits on rural roads ‘should be capped’ at 60km per hour

The speed limits on some rural roads should be capped at 60km per hour, according to a motoring expert.

It comes as figures released by the RSA shows four in every five road deaths took place on rural roads this year.

Motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert is opposed to any increase in speed on regional roads.

“Some local authrorirtes are actually proposing to increase the speed limits.

“I think that is completely insane given the figures that the RSA released.

“Speed is only one part of road safety, it’s a complex issues and it is certainly a start.

“We know if you decrease the speed limit on a road you decrease the average travelling speed and that in turn has an impact on collision rate.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email