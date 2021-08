There are an estimated two hundred heroin users in Wexford currently

That’s according to Paul Delaney of the Cornmarket Drugs Project who help people come off drugs through their rehabilitation programme

It is estimated that currently each heroin user would spend an average of twenty five thousand euro annually feeding their addiction

This amounts to five to six million euro a year being spent on heroin use in Wexford

