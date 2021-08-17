Taliban settle in to take over control of Afghanistan

The Taliban says women will be allowed to hold office in Afghanistan as long as they follow religious orders.

The militant group has declared an ‘amnesty’ across the country and says they’re allowing people to leave Kabul unharmed.

It’s urging the US to withdraw troops as quickly as possible to allow them to form a government.

Wexford TD Brendan Howlin is Labour Party spokepersom on Foreign Affairs

He says memories of the Taliban’s brutal regime from more than twenty years ago cannot be easily forgotten

