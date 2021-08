Teachers won’t have to reveal their vaccine status to return to classrooms at the end of the month.

The Department of Education’s also confirmed they would not need to be vaccinated when schools reopen.

The Sinn Fein spokesperson on education says he expects the vast majority of teachers to be vaccinated.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says improving school facilities should now be the focus for the government.

