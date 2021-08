320,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized following a search at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers searched a German registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France on Saturday, and found the haul worth 230-thousand euro.

Two people were questioned and the investigation is continuing.

