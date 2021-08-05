Thunderstorm warning now in place across the country

A Status Yellow Warning for thunderstorms is now in place across the country.

Met Éireann says thunderstorms with the risk of hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers and road users are being urged to take extra care when travelling in the stormy conditions.

The warning’s in place until 7pm this evening.

Thunderstorm warning in place across Ireland tomorrow ⚠️ Thundery spells of rain are expected along with lightning and hail ⛈️ Risk of flooding & tricky driving conditions ⚠️🚗⛈️ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2021

