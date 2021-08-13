Traffic disruption in Wexford Town just part of upgrade works – Laffan

Disruption to traffic in Wexford town is a necessary evil if we want to improve public services.

That’s the view of the mayor Gary Laffan who says there will never be a time that will suit everyone.

Many residents are frustrated at the lack of notice and the constant nature of roadworks on the vital routes round the town.

Speaking to South East Radio, the Fianna Fail Councillor says they’re hoping to get as much done as they can before the schools reopen.

“A lot of these infrastructure works and upgrades are very necessary and if we were to do them when the schools were in play, it becomes mayhem for school goers and their parents.

“All these services are required for our town to come into the modern world so realistically, for these works to happen, there will be disruption.”

