Tributes pour in for Irish Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington

Olympic boxing champions Katie Taylor and Michael Carruth are leading the tributes to Kellie Harrington.

She’s become the country’s third boxer to clinch an Olympic gold medal after winning the lightweight final in Tokyo this morning.

Crowds gathered in Portland Row in Dublin’s inner city to watch the fight against Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.

The Minister for Culture and Sport, Catherine Martin, says the win was “a truly proud day for Ireland”,

While Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, also issued her congratulations to “our Golden Girl”.

