Tusla urges caution and warns of fake email scam doing the rounds

Tusla is advising the public to take extreme care if they receive emails or phone calls from people claiming to be from the Agency.

The Child and Family Agency says if in any doubt check the phone number of the office where the email is coming from, due to scams that are doing the rounds.

It says its emails will only come from an official Tusla email address and its contact numbers are available on its website www.tusla.ie.

It’s warning that if you receive an email from a Gmail or any other type of address than tusla.ie, this is not genuine.

