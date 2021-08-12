Two Wexford artists shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize

Two Wexford artists have been shortlisted for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Serena Caulfield has been shortlisted for her portrait Dad, and Emma Roche with her self-portrait Shower Painting.

Serena is based in Kilmore and painted her father who is now living in a nursing home.

She described the process to South East Radio.

“It was made immediately after my first visit to see my dad in 5 months during the lockdown because of the restrictions and everything.

“It was horrendous to be honest and very emotional obviously as well but I only had twenty minutes to I made this painting.

“It was just a way to spend more time with him and I guess to process the whole experience of missing him and not being able to hold his hand.”

The winner of the prize will pick up €15,000 and xxhibitions of shortlisted works run at the National Gallery of Ireland between 13 November 2021 and 3 April 2022.

The exhibition will travel to Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, where it will be displayed between 23 April and 17 July 2022.

