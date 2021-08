A rapid covid testing pilot scheme is underway, ahead of the return of universities.

Students and staff at Trinity College Dublin, UCD, NUI Galway and UCC can take part.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the project will assist in learning more about rapid tests and help safeguard campuses.

The minister says 5 more rapid testing projects are planned in further and higher education.

