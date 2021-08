The ISPCA in Wexford says there is is a noticeable increase in calls from people wanting to surrender their dogs.

it’s a result of the “pandemic puppy boom”, where many people working from home purchased a dog last year and are now struggling to cope with their pet’s.

The pandemic also saw a spate of robberies right across the South East as demand for pets increased.

Now, Wexford dog warden John Colfer says the madness is over and reality has returned.

