The US is advising against travel to Ireland due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention there has also added Greece, the Isle of Man and Malta to the list.

The US itself has been dealing with a rise in Delta variant cases with mask mandates returning, as well as some places requiring workers to be vaccinated.

