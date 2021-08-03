Vaccine uptake at walk-in centres exceeded HSE’s expectations

Over 30,000 people received a Covid 19 vaccine at walk in centres over the weekend.

It was predominantly younger people who received the jab, although an 83 year old turned up at a centre in Sligo.

The CEO of the HSE says the walk in centres outstripped their expectations and says it shows young people showed up, when needed.

The HSE’s National Lead for the Vaccination Programme, Damien McCallion, says they may open them again.

“We will be reviewing this after the weekend given that it went way beyond expectation in terms of engagement, success and enthusiasm.

“and see if we can replicate this or see if we can create a more flexible programme.

Anything we can do to improve uptake and make sure people complete their vaccination programme, we will be looking at.”

