Vaccines for teens between 12-15 to start next week

Registration for covid vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds will open next week.

The Health Minister says it’s expected it will start on Thursday August 12th.

Minister Stephen Donnelly is encouraging parents and young people to seek information from reliable sources, such as the HSE website.

Meanwhile the 6 millionth Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be administered today.

The total is 51,000 shy, according to the latest figures from Tuesday when 45,000 doses were administered.

72 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated and 86 percent have had one dose.

Immunology Professor at DCU, Christine Loscher, says we need to keep it up:

“I think we need to be careful and not get too complacent with the vaccine programme and rely to heavily on it.

“All those guidelines need to stay in place because the nature of Delta being so highly transmissible.

“We can’t drop our guard but I really think we’re getting to a safe place and we’re very stable at the moment as well.”

