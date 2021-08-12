Vast bulk of covid hospitalisations in unvaccinated people

97 percent of Covid-19 ICU admissions since April have been unvaccinated people.

The news comes as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer’s issued a plea for people to get vaccinate.

Out of the 155 recorded Covid-19 deaths since April, just seven have been people who were fully vaccinated against the severe effects of Covid-19 two weeks before they were diagnosed.

While, in Intensive Care since April there’s been 169 admissions, with 163 of those, or 97 percent of those being unvaccinated people.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is encouraging anyone who is unsure about getting a jab to contact their GP or pharmacist for advice.

He continued to say that the vaccines are 95 percent effective at protecting against hospitalisation.

The Department of Health’s been notified of 15 Covid-19 deaths in the past week.

The total has been updated, and now stands at 5,059.

