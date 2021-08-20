Walk in vaccine centre to open in Enniscorthy tomorrow

The HSE is reopening a number of walk-in vaccination clinics across Ireland this weekend for anyone aged 16 or older who needs either their first or second dose of a vaccine.

Those looking to receive a Covid 19 jab can do so in The Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy tomorrow from 9am to 5pm

Anyone attending will be given a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you plan on attending without first registering online, you’re asked to provide your Eircode, phone number, email address and a form of photo ID.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email