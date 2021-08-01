Walk-in vaccine centres successful with Enniscorthy’s to open tomorrow

The Enniscorthy walk in vaccination centre has seen large crowds of young people attend today and will reopen it’s doors tomorrow.

Those wishing to pick up a jab can do so at the Astro Active Centre in the town from 8:15am to 12:30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The HSE says it’s hoped walk-in centres will further improve uptake of the Covid vaccine.

Latest figures show that 72.4 percent of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated.

10 thousand people have so far availed of the walk-in service at over 20 centres this weekend.

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s National Lead for the Covid vaccination programme, says there’s been a positive response to the walk-in clinics.

