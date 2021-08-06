Walk-in vaccine clinics open in Wexford again this weekend

Walk-in Covid vaccination centres will operate across the country today.

At least 11 clinics are opening today, with at least one in every province, and over 20 will be in operation tomorrow and on Sunday.

More than 30,000 people attended last weekend’s walk-in clinics, which were held for the first time.

Two walk in vaccination centres will be begin operation tomorrow morning in Co. Wexford at the same locations as last weekend.

Kilanerin Community Centre in Gorey will operate Saturday only from 9am to 2pm.

While the Astro Active Centre at Bellefield in Enniscorthy will reopen for two days.

It will operate Saturday morning 8.15am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 7pm and again on Sunday from 8.15am to 12.30pm

The centres are for over-16s who need a first dose – and immunologist Lara Dungan is urging people to attend.

“I think for those who are hesitant to get a Covid vaccine. it’s really important that they remember that these are safe and effective vaccines.

“This is a disease that has effected people of all ages and all medical backgrounds, so just because you are fit and well it doesn’t mean you are going to be OK.

“If you are in any doubt please go talk to your GP or medical professional but please consider going and getting them, especially at a walk-in clinic this weekend.”

If you have already registered for a Covid-19 vaccine online and wish to attend the walk-in clinic, you being advised to bring a photo Id with you.

ID can include one of the following: passport, drivers licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc, but if your ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your Birth Cert).

If you are not registered online, we will have to register you at the vaccination centre. Please bring the following with you:

· Personal Public Service (PPS) number (if you have one)

· Eircode

· Mobile phone number

· Email address

· Photo Identification (passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/ school id etc) If your ID does not have your date of birth, please bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your DOB on it.

