Walk in vaccines available in Enniscorthy and Kilanerin this weekend

Two vaccine centres will provide doses for walk ins this coming weekend following a successful trial period earlier this month.

Those wishing to pick up their first jab can attend the centres in Kilanerin and Enniscorthy without an appointment.

The Community Centre in the North Wexford village will provide vaccinations from 9am to 2pm on Saturday the 7th of August.

Meanwhile residents in the Enniscorthy area can attend at the Astro Active in Enniscorthy on Saturday from 8.15am to 12.30pm and again from 2pm to 7pm.

The Enniscorthy centre will also open again from 8.15am to 12.30pm on Sunday.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email