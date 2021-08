A driver in County Waterford is in a spot of bother after they were recorded driving at twice the speed limit this week.

The Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling 206kph in a 100kph zone on the N25 near Newtown.

Gardai have tweeted to say proceedings are to follow.

