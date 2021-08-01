Wexford celebrates a 2nd major Lotto win in the county in a week

Wexford Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets after another major win was recorded in the county last night.
A player in Gorey is celebrating after picking up €162,228 after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw.
That player was just one number away from the jackpot which was worth over €8 million.
It follows the Euromillions win in Wexford Town last weekend where a person won €116,054
The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 08, 11, 29, 42, 44, 46 and the bonus was 18.