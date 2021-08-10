Wexford General not meeting HIQA standards during inspection in 2020

Wexford General Hospital was one of four hospitals that were not providing healthcare in a clean and safe environment that minimised the risk of infection spreading during the covid-19 pandemic.

HIQA’s overview report for the year says Mayo and Tallaght University Hospitals as well as Naas General Hospital were found to be not compliant with the relevant standards during its inspections last year.

It’s found the Irish healthcare system adapted swiftly to cope with COVID-19, but many facilities were hindered by poor infrastructure and capacity issues.

HIQA’s Head of Healthcare, Sean Egan says some facilities fell short of certain standards.

“In Wexford, we found problems in association with the approach to streaming of patients in relation to their presentation at the emergency department and the systems and processes that were required to separate patients.

“This is to ensure that staffing in the different areas of the hospital was kept separate to reduce the likely spread of Covid 19. ”

