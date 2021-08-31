Wexford hurling legend laid to rest in his home place

One of Wexford’s greatest ever hurlers – Pat Nolan of Glenbrien has been laid to rest.

He passed away on Sunday at the age of 84.

Hundreds of mourners gathered from all over the country despite Covid restrictions to pay tribute to the champion of the game – including senior members of the Croke Park management team.

For over 20 years – Nolan played a key part for Wexford during a hugely successful era for the county – winning three All-Ireland medals.

The surviving team of 1968 lined out once more under their captain Dan Quigley – to escort Pat Nolan to his final resting place in Glebrien cemetery.

