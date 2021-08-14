Wexford man captures perfect picture of Perseids meteor shower

A Wexford man’s photo of the recent meteor shower has gone viral as he picked up the perfect shot of a fireball in the night sky.

Michael Martin from New Ross caught the image of the Perseids shower on Thursday evening as he looked out over the Little Sea in Bannow Bay.

His picture was shared by Astrology Ireland who called it a “phenomenally good result”.

Speaking to South East radio, amateur photographer Michael explained how he planned the shot.

“The main thing you have to know really is the location and the time to do it.

“I knew the shower was happening that night and I got lucky with the clouds.

“Next thing was making sure you set up the camera correctly, making sure you have the settings right and in my case, it was taking photos for 3 hours before I got the shot.”

