Wexford mother shares story as 16 year old son lured by drug pushers

A Wexford Mother has been telling of her shock to find out her 16 year old son was taking drugs.

Mary made the discovery after checking his phone and found text messages from the drug pusher.

She says her life was turned upside down seeing the effect it had on his quality of life.

Up to that point her son was a happy child who was into sport and never got into any trouble.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Mary told Alan Corcoran, that she was so traumatized for her son that she even arranged to meet the drug dealers.

If you have been affected by this story you can contact ‘Talk To Tom’ on 0818-33061 or the Cornmarket Project for substance abuse on 053-91-55817.

