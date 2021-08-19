Wexford people urged to get involved with Big Beach Clean next month

Beach goers in the South East are being encouraged to get involved and help clean up their local seaside this September.

The Clean Coasts group are asking Wexford people to take part in the Big Beach Clean next month with over 100 volunteers signed up so far.

The initiative aims to tidy up our coastline at the end of the bathing season and will get underway from the 17th to the 19th of September.

Sonia McNulty is one of the people getting involved and she is the Green School coordinator in Riverchapel National School.

She told South East Radio this is a great chance to get children and parents to care about the world around them.

“Our approach is to make the children aware of these initiates and of the opportunities to get involved so they can be part of the process of taking care of the planet.

“It also helps to focus the minds of the grown ups as well so this is a planet that we can pass on and be proud of.”

