Wexford TD criticises An Taisce appeal of Supreme Court ruling

An Taisce is overstepping the mark in its appeal over the Belview plant in Waterford

That’s according to Verona Murphy, Independent TD for Wexford, who has criticized the decision by An Taisce to appeal against a Supreme Court ruling on the building of a joint venture cheese plant by Glanbia and Royal Aware at Belview port

An Taisce is seeking to block the construction of the plant on the grounds of its environmental impactSpeaking from her constituency office in New Ross, Deputy Murphy said in her view, An Taisce are overstepping the mark

They receive millions in government grants and supports yet are trying to stop companies from providing employment and bringing development to the regions she concluded

