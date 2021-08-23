Wexford Towns and Villages to benefit from a new €7 million euro fund

Enniscorthy, Gorey, New Ross and Kilmore Quay are to benefit from a new €7 million euro fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The four towns and villages announced today were selected by Wexford County Council, which will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.

Local Minister James Browne TD has welcomed the news.

“This is an exciting scheme from government and in collaboration with Wexford County Council who have identified the four areas to benefit.

“I would strongly encourage business owners and property owners in Enniscorthy, New Ross, Gorey and Kilmore Quay to engage with Wexford County Council so enhancement works on their premises can be funded.

“Work under this scheme will include the painting of buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours, commissioning of murals in towns and villages, upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts, provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes, illumination and lighting of architectural features, installation of canopies and street furniture and the decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires.

“Nationally, €7m has been provided for this scheme and now our local authority will begin advertising and then assessing the applications submitted for enhancements. This will only be a positive process for the four areas selected,” concluded Minister Browne.

