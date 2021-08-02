Winning lotto ticket sold in Gorey

A lucky lotto ticket purchased in Gorey on Friday morning missed the jackpot by one number

The jackpot was worth 8.3 million euro however the winner has walked away with 162,228 euro after matching five numbers

The winning six euro Quick Pick was bought at the Applegreen Service Station in Millands in Gorey and people who purchased tickets there are urged to check them

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 29, 42, 44, 46 and the bonus number was 18

