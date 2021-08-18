Woman in her 40s killed in Scarawalsh crash named locally

A woman who has died in a fatal 2 car collision in Wexford this morning has been named locally.

The incident occurred on the R772 at Scarawalsh at approximately 7:50am this morning

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has been named as Anne Turner from St Johns Villas in Enniscorthy.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

