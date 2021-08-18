Woman killed and man seriously injured after Scarawalsh crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal collision which has taken the life of a woman in her 40s near Scarawalsh, Co. Wexford,

The incident involving 2 cars occurred on the R772 at approximately 7:50am this morning

The woman was the driver of one car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

